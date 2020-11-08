Israel Congratulates Biden

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — November 8, 2020 … At today’s Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the following remarks:

“I would like to start with congratulations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I have a long and warm personal connection with Joe Biden for nearly 40 years, and I know him as a great friend of the State of Israel. I am certain that we will continue to work with both of them in order to further strengthen the special alliance between Israel and the US.

For myself and for all citizens of the State of Israel, I again thank President Trump for the great friendship he showed the State of Israel and me personally. I congratulate him on recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, for his stand on Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the alliance between Israel and the US to unprecedented heights. Thank you, President Trump.”

President of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin posted a message of congratulations on his YouTube channel to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying:

“I send my blessings and the blessings of all the people in Israel to our friend Joe Biden on your election as the 46th President of the United States of America, and also to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I wish you congratulations and much success.

Mr. President-elect, I was pleased to welcome you to Jerusalem as Vice President and I look forward to welcoming you to Jerusalem as President of the United States. As a long-standing friend of Israel, you are now going to be the leader of the free world and of Israel’s closest and most important ally. Our bond is more than friendship. It is based on values, on our shared commitment to freedom and democracy.

I also want to thank President Trump for four years of partnership, strengthening Israel’s security, and to thank the American people for their support and friendship. I have no doubt that we will continue to grow and flourish in the future. God bless America. God bless all of you.”