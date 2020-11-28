Netanyahu Interviewed by Dubai TV on Nobel Peace Prize

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — November 27, 2020 … Dubai state television correspondent Marwan al-Hal, at Ben-Gurion International Airport, at the welcoming ceremony for the first Flydubai commercial flight from Dubai, held a short interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him about his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Dubai state television correspondent Marwan al-Hal asked: “We would like to congratulate you on the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Congratulations! What do you say about that?”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “To be so nominated by David Trimble, a genuine peacemaker who received the Nobel Peace Prize for a very good reason is a great honor, which I am honored to share with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.”

The Israel–United Arab Emirates normalization agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, was initially agreed to in a joint statement by the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 13, 2020, officially referred to as the Abraham Accords.

The UAE thus became the third Arab nation, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to agree to formally normalize its relationship with Israel, as well as the first Persian Gulf country to do so.







