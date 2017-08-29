Israel’s Disaster Support Professionals, IsraAid, Tackle Harvey



IsraAid is among the first humanitarian organizations to

arrive whenever disaster strikes around the globe.

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

New York — August 29, 2017 … From Haiti and South Sudan to Japan and Kenya, IsraAid has been among the first to be on the scene when disaster strikes.

Today, a team of 10 IsraAid professionals are about to arrive in Texas. These non-governmental volunteers will set foot in Houston to assist with disaster management and provide mental health and engineering expertise. They will focus on coordination of relief work and provide basic needs including stress relief activities and recreation for those impacted by the disaster.

“The biggest challenge is always coordination in situations like these,” said IsraAID co-director Navonel Glick.

Glick said the IsraAID team will work with state authorities and aid groups including those of the Jewish Federation in Houston as well as others connected to Jewish communities in the area, he said.

The hurricane turned tropical storm has ravaged the Texas coastline since Friday and has claimed at least 11 deaths. The National Weather Service and Emergency management services predict the situation will only get worse in the hours ahead as several more inches of rain is expected from Houston to New Orleans.

“The US Coast Guard is continuing to receive upwards of 1,000 calls per hour,” Coast Guard Lt. Mike Hart said on Monday. The Coast Guard rescued more than 3,000 people on Monday, he said.

Over 9,000 Hurricane Harvey survivors are being housed at the Houston Convention Center.