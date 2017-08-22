Hartford Interfaith Rally Against Racism

By Israel News Agency Staff

Hartford, CT — August 20, 2017 … “The Ku Klux Klan, White Supremacists, and Neo Nazi’s should be a thing of the past,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. This gathering was the latest showing of anti-hate rallies taking place in response to Charlottesville across the United States.

Joel Leyden, who runs “Jews Against Hate”, created a change.org petition at StopNeoNazis.com. If enough people sign it, a petition will be sent to Congress asking them to designate Neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right as terror organizations.

“We have a very real threat facing America and that evil threat is hate,” said Joel Leyden of the Interfaith Coalition Against Racism.

To combat that fear Joel Leyden joined forces with Zahir Mannan, of the Baitul Aman “House of Peace” Mosque.

About a month ago, they met as both surveyed a Jewish cemetery which had been vandalized in Hartford. That’s when the idea of a new group was born.

The Interfaith Coalition Against Racism brings together people of various religions with a mission of promoting tolerance over hate. It’s an ideal that seemed more urgent after the deadly violence in Virginia last weekend.

“There are a lot of things that we as a humane, civilized society can do in terms of standing up against real threats,” Leyden said.

“This is not against a particular person or really any group but it’s against injustice and hatred in general,” Mannan said.

The Interfaith Rally Against Racism took place at the Connecticut State Capitol Sunday.