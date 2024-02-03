Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Holds Assessment in Khan Yunis, Gaza

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — February 3, 2024 … Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant during a situation assessment held in Khan Yunis, Gaza: “The [Hamas] Khan Yunis Brigade boasted that it would stand strong against the Israel Defense Forces – today it is dismantled. The same will happen [to terror frameworks] in Rafah and anywhere we operate. Reaching terror targets is what brings us closer to the release of the Israeli hostages.”

Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment in Khan Yunis together with IDF combat troops in the field. The assessment was attended by Israel Deputy Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Commander of Division 98 Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfuss, Commander of Brigade 646 and additional IDF officials. The Defense Minister was briefed on operational efforts above and below the ground in the Khan Yunis area.

Excerpts from the Minister’s remarks during a dialogue held with troops:

“The operation in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza is progressing and yielding impressive results. Israeli security forces are achieving our missions in Khan Yunis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us.”

[Addressing the IDF troops] “Your operations in the field, targeting Islamic terrorists above and under the ground, bring us closer to enabling the return of the hostages, because Hamas only responds to pressure.”

“This war requires national resilience and determination, and we will persevere until we complete our missions. And it is much more difficult for Hamas, believe me. They don’t have weapons, they don’t have ammunition, they have 10,000 eliminated terrorists and another 10,000 terrorists who are wounded and not functioning. This is a serious blow that erodes Hamas’ abilities.”