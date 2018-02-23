AIPAC Policy Conference 2018 To Take Place March 4-6

By Joel Leyden
Israel News Agency
Washington — February 23, 2018 … The AIPAC Policy Conference, the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community, will take place in Washington, D.C. March 4-6.
The mission of AIPAC is to strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel.
AIPAC’s staff and citizen activists educate decision makers about the bonds that unite the United States and Israel and how it is in America’s best interest to help ensure that the Jewish state is safe, strong and secure.
Among the confirmed speakers are Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Vice President of the United States of America Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Daniel Ayalon, Former Israeli Amb. to the United States, Israeli Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett, Ambassador John Bolton, Former U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Irwin Cotler, Founder and Chairman of Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Founder and Director Shurat HaDin – Israeli Law Center and United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Executive Director Institute for Policy and Strategy Chair, Annual Herzliya Conference Series Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Gilead, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki R. Haley, Editor-in-Chief of the The Jerusalem Post Yaakov Katz, Editor of The Times of Israel David Horovitz, Israeli Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked and Congressman Lee Zeldin.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee was founded in 1951 by Isaiah L. “Si” Kenen who had worked at Israel’s Office of Information at the United Nations. AIPAC’S current CEO, Howard Kohr, has been with the organization since 1996.
Following the September 11th attacks in 2001, AIPAC stepped up its agenda to make sure that the United States continued to ensure Israel’s security by working with Congress to isolate and financially constrict such terror groups as Hamas, ISIS, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Today, AIPAC has over 100,000 people involved with their pro Israel activities.