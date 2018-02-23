AIPAC Policy Conference 2018 To Take Place March 4-6



By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Washington — February 23, 2018 … The AIPAC Policy Conference, the largest gathering of America’s pro-Israel community, will take place in Washington, D.C. March 4-6.

The mission of AIPAC is to strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel.

AIPAC’s staff and citizen activists educate decision makers about the bonds that unite the United States and Israel and how it is in America’s best interest to help ensure that the Jewish state is safe, strong and secure.

AIPAC illustrates Israeli innovations, embraces keynote speeches by American and Israeli leaders and coordinates educational sessions over three days.

Attending the conference will be over 18,000 pro-Israel Americans, more than two-thirds of Congress, over 3,600 students from more than 630 campuses, 283 Student Government presidents from all 50 states and 275 Jewish synagogue delegations.