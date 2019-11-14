Islamic Jihad Targets Jews In Israel With Over 450 Rockets

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency Staff

Jerusalem, Israel — November 14, 2019 …The Iran backed Islamic Jihad terror organization launched over 450 rockets at southern and central Israel. The Israel Defense Forces confirms that its Iron Dome defense system intercepted 90 percent of them.

Rockets were fired as far north as Tel Aviv, shutting schools and businesses and forcing over one million Israeli children to stay in air raid shelters, as well as causing damages and injuring over 60 Jewish civilians.