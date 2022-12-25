Christmas Greetings from Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — December 24, 2022 …. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, this evening had the following holiday message to the global Christian community:

“To all of our Christian friends celebrating here in Israel and around the world, we wish you very Merry Christmas and Happy, Peaceful New Year!

The friendship we share is not only about our history here in Israel.

It is also about the future.

About how Israel is home to a Christian community that continues to grow and thrive – unlike anywhere else in our region.

On behalf of the people of Israel, on behalf of the Jewish people, I want to thank the millions of Christians around the world who love Israel, pray for Israel, and always stand with Israel.

We are all looking forward to seeing our special friendship continue to grow in the new year.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”