Largest Gathering of Israeli-American, Jewish American Community In Austin, January 19 – 21

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Austin, Texas — December 27, 2022 … The IAC National Summit is one of the largest, highest-profile and most impactful events in the Jewish world. The theme is celebrating “Israel. Together”: Together as a united community. Together, as the Jewish people in the United States and Israel are interconnected.

Summit speakers include Israeli and American thought leaders, public figures, influencers and decision-makers from business, education, philanthropy, technology, politics, and activism.

The IAC National Summit features a lineup of renown speakers, public figures, politicians, artists and business leaders from the Jewish community in America and internationally, the IAC is respected for its magnetic power to pull top influencers and personalities to engage in impactful conversations about our present, future and young generation of Israelis and Jewish Americans in the U.S.



Celebrating Israel 75

Launching the 75th year of Israel, the summit will be celebrating Israel’s birthday with performances by Israeli mega-star, Noa Kirel (just months before she represents Israel in the Eurovision contest), as well as the social musical experience Koolulam, hosting public singing by all summit participants in a unique singing experience.

Israel America Business Playground

This year, unlike all others, the IAC summit is celebrating 75 years of Israeli innovation in Austin, Texas – the hub of economic flourish and creative innovation in the U.S., bringing the start-up nation’s top business, tech, real estate moguls, entrepreneurs and leaders to its first ever Israel America Business Playground.

The playground is the ultimate ground to cultivating cross-Atlantic relationships, as well as magnifying opportunities, connections and relationships between Israeli and American businesses in the U.S.

As part of the playground, speakers such as Adam Singolda (Founder of Taboola), Uri Levine (Founder of Waze), and many others will join in conversations around Israeli business innovations, real estate developments, environmental innovations, health-tech, fintech and more.

The IAC National Summit Is A Family Event

Inviting all age groups from 13 years old and up.

The summit features unique tracks for teenagers, college students and business leaders, allowing each age group to feel their connection to Israel in their own way. This year the summit hosts viral sensations including,

Noa Kirel, Nas Daily and London Laz, which will engage the audience in impactful interactive engagements.

Economic “Iron-Dome” And War Against Anti-Semitism

Letting the young generation pave the path for our future, and our present, fight against anti-semitism, the Summit brings together influential figures to help navigate through this challenging path.

Community activists including Noa Tishby, Elan Kar, Joseph Hadad, Rudy Rochman, joined by Mossad and Foreign Affairs representatives including Ehud Lavie, Former Deputy Director of the Mossad and Zohar Palti, former director of Mossad Intelligence, will address and discuss our current state of increased antisemitism and how to respond to it.