AIPAC, ADL, AJC, Conference Of Presidents Slam Bernie Sanders: “He Insults Millions of Jews”

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

New York — February 24, 2020 … Almost every major US Jewish organization has criticized Senator Bernie Sanders for describing both Israel and AIPAC as representing racism and bigotry.

Without mentioning any specifics of racism, Sanders promised as President to withdraw aid from Israel and give it to (terror organization Hamas) Gaza.

Sanders completely ignores the fact that both the government of Israel and AIPAC would recognize a two state solution once Israel is able to secure a true and lasting peace partner.

AIPAC made the following statement in response to Sanders boycotting the March Policy Conference in Washington:

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO said: It’s offensive that Bernie Sanders denigrates the AIPAC policy conference as a platform for bigotry. At a time when we see a surge of real hate across the US, it’s irresponsible to describe AIPAC like this. ADL proudly will be there.

The American Jewish Committee stated: “We flatly reject Senator Sanders’ smears of AIPAC and will attend its Policy Conference in greater numbers than ever before, led by our CEO, David Harris.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations urged all member Jewish organizations to attend:

“AIPAC brings together a bipartisan diversity of all sectors of society from across the political spectrum. Boycotting this important opportunity for dialogue is irresponsible and counterproductive. We advise our member organizations to join us in attending.”