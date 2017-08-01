Yad Vashem To Sign Holocaust Educational Agreement With Serbia

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

July 31, 2017 — Jerusalem, Israel … Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Education from Serbia today, codifying the working relationship that Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, shares with the Serbian government.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Assistant Minister of Education Dr. Aleksandar Pajic as well as Serbian educators participating in a seminar at Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies.

Over many years, Serbian teachers have participated in some of the hundreds of annual international workshops and educational seminars Yad Vashem has conducted for teachers and community leaders from all over the world.

Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies is known the world over for its unique approach towards Holocaust education.

“Our pedagogical approach is respected as one of the best methodologies to deal with this most sensitive topic,” says Lily Safra Chair for Holocaust Studies and Director of Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies Dr. Eyal Kaminka, who signed the agreement on behalf of Yad Vashem.

“We have governmental partnerships with more than 50 countries around the world and are thrilled to officially add Serbia to this prestigious group.”

Prior to this agreement, those educators from Serbia who participated in seminars at Yad Vashem did so in an unofficial capacity. Now Serbian teachers will receive full accreditation for their participation and the number of seminars offered to them is set to increase.

Yad Vashem’s International School for Holocaust Studies serves as a hub for Holocaust education, attracting students and educators from across the globe. Each year, the International School engages with some 300,000 students, as well as thousands of educators, community leaders, and decision-makers from around the world. Guided by its unique pedagogical philosophy, the International School has developed and perfected innovative educational materials, teaching tools and teacher-training activities in order to develop programs suitable for diverse age groups and cultures.