Montana Group Seeks Inclusion, Safety For Residents From Nazi Hate

Missoula Rises, a human rights group of Missoula residents who were spurred by Nazi, anti-Semitic leaflets to react with love and protection, created the posters to denote stores where store owners have pledged to not tolerate hateful language or actions.

The group is standing in solidarity with the residents of Whitefish, Montana and has already begun distributing posters there. The group’s leaders have also been posting the signage on social media and offering posters for free to any business owner who wants one.

“Because of the climate after the Presidential election, it has become extremely important for people in Western Montana to know that we support inclusion and diversity,” said group founder Erin Erickson. “We will be vocal and stand up against hate. If someone needs help, you have our help.”

Erickson is a civil attorney. She conceived the idea for the group as a reaction to the disappointment and helplessness many felt after Donald Trump was elected in early November.

Throughout the election, Trump used negative language that targeted Hispanics, Women, Muslims, POW’s and the disabled.

“I was sitting in a hotel room feeling pretty marginalized,” Erickson said. So she created both Facebook and Twitter groups named “Missoula Rises: Organization and Action Founded in Love” and began inviting her friends. The bipartisan group has more than 2,000 members.

Erickson said Missoula Mayor John Engen is planning to issue a mayoral proclamation rejecting hate and promoting inclusion. The group encourages anyone who is the recipient of any flyers, literature, phone calls or comments that make them feel unsafe based on religion, gender, sexual orientation, race or ability to report the incident to Missoula City Police or Mayor Engen.

Erickson, who works with the Montana Human Rights Network, is one of the coordinators of a peaceful, counter protest to take place against a Nazi march in Whitefish on Martin Luther King Day.