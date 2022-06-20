Ukraine President Zelensky to Address Hebrew University on Thursday, 23 June

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 20, 2022 … Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s will address Hebrew University on Thursday, 23 June 2022, at 12:00 Israel time at Mt Scopus in Jerusalem. President Zelensky will speak through a translator.

Following his address, there will be 45 minutes of Q&A from STUDENTS AND STAFF ONLY. President Zelensky will not take questions from reporters.

The live virtual address, with simultaneous translation in English, will be broadcast live on the University FaceBook and YouTube channels.

Russia has repeatedly lashed out at Israel in recent days, while Israel’s position on the Ukraine conflict has remained unchanged.

The latest Russian move against Israel is to circulate a draft UN Security Council resolution condemning the bombing of the international airport in Damascus, which Russia has blamed on Israel. Israel will not allow Iranian weapons in Syria.

Israeli Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has revealed that since the beginning of operation Immigrants Come Home, over 25,000 new Olim have arrived in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Moldova.

Most of the new immigrants received temporary housing in hotels and later dispersed to various cities, closely accompanied by the Israeli ministry and local authorities.

Israel’s 100-ton humanitarian aid package to Ukraine was prepared for transport at Ben Gurion Airport, with the El Al plane carrying the aid – preceded by two additional flights for delivery in Ukraine.

“This is a gesture of friendship to the Ukrainian people,” said a representative from Mashav, a division of the Foreign Ministry that coordinates Israel’s national aid, as the third plane was being loaded.

“The mission, 100 tons in one day to Ukraine, is without precedent and we should be proud about it,” she said.