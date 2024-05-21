Netanyahu: ICC Encouraging Terrorism Against Israel, Pouring Gasoline on Fires of Antisemitism

Israel Has The Right To Defend Itself Against Terrorists Who Burn Jews Alive

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 20, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made the following statement today:

“The outrageous decision by the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, to seek arrest warrants against the democratically elected leaders of Israel is a moral outrage of historic proportions. It will cast an everlasting mark of shame on the international court.

Israel is waging a just war against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that hides behind Palestinian civilians to perpetrate the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas massacred 1,200 Jews, raped Jewish women, burned Jewish babies, took hundreds hostage.

Now, in the face of these horrors, Mr. Khan creates a twisted and false moral equivalence between the leaders of Israel and the terrorists of Hamas. This is like creating a moral equivalence after September 11 between President Bush and Osama Bin Laden, or during World War II between FDR and Adolph Hitler.

What a travesty of justice!

What a disgrace!

The prosecutor’s absurd charges against me and Israel’s defense minister are merely an attempt to deny Israel the basic right of self-defense.



And I assure you of one thing: This attempt will utterly fail.

Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against our enemies. Those days are over. Now the Jewish people have a state and we have an army to defend our state.

Notwithstanding the blood libels Mr. Khan has leveled, Israel will continue to wage this war in full compliance with international law. We will continue to take unprecedented measures to get innocent civilians out of harm’s way and to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza.

Mr. Khan also sets a dangerous precedent that undermines every democracy’s right to defend itself against terror organizations and aggressors. The ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel and Mr. Khan’s actions will not stop us from waging our just war against Hamas.

But Mr. Khan’s abuse of this authority will turn the ICC into nothing more than a farce.

He’s doing something else.

He is callously pouring gasoline on the fires of antisemitism that are raging across the world.



Through this incendiary decision, Mr. Khan takes his place among the great antisemites in modern times. He now stands alongside those infamous German judges who donned their robes and upheld laws that denied the Jewish people their most basic rights and enabled the Nazis to perpetrate the worst crime in history.

Two weeks ago, on Holocaust Memorial Day, I pledged this: No amount of pressure and no decision in any international forum will prevent Israel from defending itself against those who seek our destruction.

To all the enemies of Israel, including their collaborators in The Hague, I renew that pledge today.

Israel will wage our war against Hamas until that war is won. Because never again is now.”

President Biden said on Monday that Israel’s military defensive assault in Gaza in the wake of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre “is not genocide.” “We reject that,” he said, telling an audience of Jewish leaders and activists that Americans “stand with Israel.”

Speaking at a celebration of Jewish Heritage Month in the Rose Garden at the White House, Biden condemned a decision by the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli officials for crimes against humanity, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when he requested warrants for three Hamas leaders on the same accusation on Monday.

“Let me be clear, we reject the I.C.C.’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders,” Biden said, adding to a series of denunciations of the prosecutor’s actions from U.S. officials throughout the day. “Whatever these warrants may imply, there’s no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.”

American officials have said for months that the Biden’s administration rejects the false accusation that members of the Israel Defense Forces or the country’s political leaders are conducting a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.