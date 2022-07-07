By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — July 7, 2022 … Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will host US President Joe Biden next week on his first official visit to Israel as President. Preparations for the visit are being coordinated by an interagency team led by Israel National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata.

This will be the 12th visit by a US President to Israel. The first presidential visit to Israel was that of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

In honor of the visit, the Israel Public Diplomacy Directorate has launched a special logo that reflects the extensive security and civilian cooperation between the US and Israel and the unbreakable alliance between the countries.

Wednesday, July 13

5:00 p.m. – President Biden is set to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, where he will be welcomed by a reception ceremony attended by both Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.

6:30 p.m.: The president is set to travel to Palmachim (IAF Airbase)

6:50-7:30 p.m.: Biden’s visit to Palmachim.

7:30 p.m.: Biden will travel to Jerusalem.

Thursday, June 14