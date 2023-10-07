ISRAEL AT WAR

3,000 Hamas Terror Rockets Slam Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Over 100 Israelis Dead, 1,000 Injured

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 7, 2023 … Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel “will win this war” against Hamas, hours after the terror group launched rockets and sent terrorists into Israeli territory early Saturday morning.

Gallant said: “Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war.”

Israel is presently defending herself with several heavy air strikes in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces’ top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, says Israel is “in a state of war” following Hamas’s surprise attack.

“The IDF has declared a state of war. We are in a state of war,” Hagari says in a live video statement.

“More than 3,000 rockets have been fired. Terrorists infiltrated, and some are still in Israel,” he says.

“The IDF is flooding the area with troops. We are focusing on the fighting on the Gaza border,” Hagari continues.

“We have begun a widespread call-up of reserve troops in all parts of the IDF. The Air Force is also striking in Gaza,” he adds.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning, from the Kirya­ IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv stated: “Citizens of Israel, We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours.

I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.

At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.

In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it.”