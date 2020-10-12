Netanyahu: Coronavirus Lockdown Is Difficult But Saved Us From Increase In Mortality

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 11, 2020 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, made the following remarks before the start of a ministerial meeting ahead of Tuesday’s Corona Cabinet meeting:

“I am now due to begin a discussion with the ministerial team ahead of the very important decision in the Corona Cabinet on Tuesday. I know that the lockdown is very difficult for all of us but I am certain that most of the public understands today that the decision I led regarding the lockdown was necessary. It saved us from a geometric increase in morbidity, mortality and severe cases and it is still too early to get ahead of ourselves.

There are preliminary signs of success. However, we need another few days to evaluate this. The exit will also be gradual, responsible and cautious.

We will open businesses of up to ten people that do not receive the public and we will also open for toddlers but we will do this and other stages gradually and cautiously, with clear indicators for the transition from stage to stage.

I request your continued cooperation because we will succeed only if we act together. At a time when morbidity in Europe is jumping, with us it is declining. At a time when Europe, with entire cities the size of the State of Israel, is entering lockdown, we are exiting from the lockdown. If we act correctly, we will defeat the disease. I request the cooperation of each and every one of you. Thank you.”