Cyber Week Online Offers High-level Networking From Your Home

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency



Tel Aviv, Israel — October 12, 2020 … Cyber Week is a highly respected, well attended annual international cybersecurity event held at Tel Aviv University in Israel.



Over the past nine years, Cyber Week has become internationally acclaimed as one of the top cybersecurity events in the world.

Cyber Week offers a unique gathering of cybersecurity experts, industry leaders, startups, investors, academics, diplomats, and government officials. With over 9,000 attendees from more than 80 countries, this conference offers an exciting exchange of knowledge, methods, and ideas.

Cyber Week is held jointly by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center (ICRC), The Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security, Tel Aviv University, the Israeli National Cyber Directorate under the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As a result of Covid-19, the organizers have chosen to operate their 2020 event on a virtual platform.

Cyber Week Online provides the opportunity to:

· Access to strategic talks and sessions <https://cwonline.b2b-wizard.com/expo/agenda> from the most respected global names in cyber



· Meet and ask questions to world-renowned experts during our deep dive sessions



· Network with the cyber community through our B2B platform



· Experience demos and connect with top cybersecurity companies

