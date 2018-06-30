Israel Defense Forces Delivers Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Syria

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 29, 2018 … Last night, during a special IDF operation, humanitarian aid was transferred to Syrians fleeing hostilities and who are presently living in tent camps throughout the Syrian Golan Heights.

The IDF has provided life-saving humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians through “Operation Good Neighbor” for several years, as a good-will gesture, while maintaining a policy of non-intervention in the Syrian conflict.

As part of the operation last night that took place over several hours, 300 tents were transferred to Syrian civilians along with 13 tons of food, 15 tons of baby food, three pallets of medical equipment and medicine and 30 tons of clothing and footwear.

Thousands of Syrian civilians are presently living under poor conditions in these camps near the Israeli border, often lacking access to water, electricity, food, and other basic necessities.

Refugee camp for Syrians fleeing Deraa (Photo: AFP)

The UN’s Syrian envoy Jan Egeland said Thursday that humanitarian shipments to Deraa and the southern region of Quneitra have been disrupted since June 26.

“The extremely effective lifeline from Jordan across the border has been discontinued due to the fighting in recent days,” Egeland told reporters.

Assad’s offensive in the southwest has been backed by air strikes and shelling that have killed 96 civilians since June 19, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said, including 49 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IDF states that it is closely monitoring events transpiring in southern Syria and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios, including additional humanitarian aid distribution to Syrian men, women and children.

Israel is renowned for responding to humanitarian crises in Gaza and distant locales such as Haiti, in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake, Nepal, and Japan, following the Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

IDF humanitarian aid missions have helped thousands around the world for over 26 years, with 15 aid missions to countries struck by natural and man made disasters.