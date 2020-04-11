Israel Defense Forces Distributes Food To Elderly, Disabled, Poor

Exhausted IDF soldiers take a break after distributing

thousands of meals to the elderly and poor throughout Israel.

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 10, 2020 … On the first day of Passover, for 24 hours all Israelis were confined to their homes. During this time IDF soldiers, together with all of Israel’s Security Forces, worked around the clock making sure that no one was left without food, medicine and personal assistance.

The photo above illustrates exhausted Israeli soldiers sleeping on the ground, after 24 hours of food distribution to Orthodox families in Bnei Brak, a town near Tel Aviv.

The government requested that the Israel Defense Forces immediately assist Israel’s elderly population, the disabled and the needy, ensuring access to food and medication, as well as basic human interaction, during the coronavirus crisis.

According to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman, 1,000 soldiers from the Home Front Command took part in this humanitarian effort.

The troops worked with local government officials to locate each town’s elderly residents and determine how best to assist them, Zilberman said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said it gave the IDF the task based on advice of the National Security Council.

The procurement administration of the Ministry of Defense signed agreements with Israel’s five largest supermarket chains for the distribution of food to 350,000 senior citizens for the Seder on Passover eve.

