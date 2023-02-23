Israel Defense Forces: Our Anti-Terror Operation In Nablus Saved Lives

Weapons captured from Islamic terrorists that were used to murder Jews in Israel.



By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — February 22, 2023 … Israel Defense Forces SSGT Ido Baruch was murdered by Islamic Jihad Lion’s Den terrorists on October 11th, 2022. During an Israel counterterrorism response last week, two of the assailants were apprehended in Nablus. This week, three wanted suspects were identified by the Israel Security Agency in a hideout apartment in Nablus.

pic.twitter.com/0drVfs6wF7

After surrounding the building, Israeli security forces asked the suspects to turn themselves in. They refused and opened fired at Israeli forces, so the security forces operated to thwart the terrorist squad.

During attempts to apprehend the terrorists, one of the wanted suspects who fled the building was neutralized by the forces. Two additional wanted suspects opened fire, initiating an exchange of fire with Israeli forces, during which the two suspects were neutralized.

Furthermore, suspects hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces. In the building where the wanted suspects were located, the forces found and confiscated ammunition and two weapons. The IDF will continue to protect the lives of Jewish, Christian and Muslim civilians throughout Israel with operations to counter any terrorist threat.

The IDF will continue to protect the lives of Jewish, Christian and Muslim civilians throughout Israel with operations to counter any terrorist threat.

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the anti-semitism flowing out of the United Nations.

“The UN Human Rights Council is a biased and ineffectual body. Instead of condemning the repeated and recurrent violations of human rights in Iran, Syria, the Palestinian Authority and many other places around the world, there are those on the Council who decided today to criticize the State of Israel. What an absurdity.”