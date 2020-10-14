Israel: Coronavirus Lockdown Regulations Extended To October 18

Israeli Police officers wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrive to arrest a man who tested positive for coronavirus and escaped his quarantine, in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim on April 6, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

By Joel Leyden

Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 13, 2020 … At the Corona Cabinet meeting today the experts and national coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu presented morbidity data which stands at 3,000 verified cases a day.

The morbidity situation and morbidity trends were also presented.

There was also a discussion of the exit plan. Israel National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat presented the main goals and principles for planning the stages of the exit from the lockdown. Health Ministry Public Health Services Dr, Sharon Elroi then presented the Health Ministry outline for a gradual exit from the lockdown. The experts said that the decision to ease the lockdown and enable a gradual opening requires a clear-cut, definite and continual decline in morbidity, and that additional days were needed to achieve this.

Therefore, the government and the Corona Cabinet have decided as follows:

1. The current Coronavirus regulations will be extended until Sunday, 18 October 2020, at midnight.

2. Restrictions on air travel and departures for overseas shall be extended until Thursday, 15 October 2020. A discussion on the issue will be held tomorrow.

3. On Thursday a discussion will be held to evaluate a preliminary move for the Covid19 exit plan, according to the morbidity data, including the opening next week of small businesses that do not receive the public, kindergartens and take-out.

4. After the exit plan is approved, the various goals, indicators and stages of the plan will be issued including details regarding the areas to be opened during each stage.

5. It shall be permitted to leave one’s home for weddings of close family members (or of the bride and groom themselves).

6. Professional athletes in the premier leagues shall be permitted to train.

On Tuesday, the infection rate continued to decline. The Israel Health Ministry reported 3,112 new cases on Monday, 5% of those screened. 802 patients were in serious condition on Tuesday evening and the Health Ministry reported a total of 2,040 dead.

A report by Israel’s Military Intelligence’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center showed that the average daily infection rate remained higher than what could allow Israel to effectively cut the infection chains.

Israel currently has 50,778 active cases; 2,040 people have died. In Judea and Samaria (West Bank), there are 5,093 active cases and 421 deaths, and in Gaza 1,610 active cases and 24 deaths.