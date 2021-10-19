Israel Prime Minister Bennett Meets with Ambassadors of UAE, Bahrain﻿



By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 19, 2021 … Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel, Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja and the Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel, Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma.

At the start of this warm, historic meeting, UAE Ambassador Al Khaja presented Prime Minister Bennett with an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, for an official visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Bennett thanked him for the invitation.

During the meeting, Bennett and the Ambassadors discussed expanding relations between the countries, regional cooperation and strengthening the Abraham Peace Accords.

“The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the entire region,” said Bennett.

National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Advisor, Shimrit Meir, also participated in the meeting.

The Abraham Peace Accords were a joint statement between State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America, reached on August 13, 2020. The statement marked the first public normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel since that of Jordan in 1994.