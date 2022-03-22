Four Murdered In Israel Terror Attack

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

March 22, 2022 — Beersheba, Israel … Four people have been murdered and several others wounded in a terror attack in southern Israel.

Three were stabbed to death outside the BIG shopping center in Beersheba, while a fourth was rammed by a vehicle driven by the assailant.

The terrorist was shot dead by a bus driver. The terrorist was an Israeli Arab.



Mohammad Ghaleb Abu al-Qi’an, a former school teacher from Israeli Bedouin town of Hura, was imprisoned in 2016 for trying to recruit others to join Jihadist group ISIS, to fight in Syria

It is the deadliest such attack in Israel for several years.

Tuesday’s stabbing attack was praised by both the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.

The terror victims named: Two mothers of 3, a Chabad rabbi, a brother of 4.

Doris Yahbas, 49, Laura Yitzhak, 43, and Menahem Yehezkel, 67, were stabbed to death; Moshe Kravitzky, 50, died when terrorist car rammed his bicycle.