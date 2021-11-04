ADL Sponsors Never Is Now – World’s Largest Summit On Antisemitism Nov. 7-9

Speakers attending ADL’s Never Is Now Conference on anti-semitism.



By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

New York — November 4, 2021 … Only days after the three-year anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh and in an environment today where anti-semitism is surging, the ADL is sponsoring the world’s largest summit to address anti-semitism and hate.

ADL’s sixth annual Never Is Now Summit will address the current state of antisemitism, extremism, and all forms of bigotry, and will discuss ways to innovate against hate.

Amid the highest rates of antisemitic incidents ever tracked by ADL, the program includes crucial conversations about hate and bigotry in today’s world and creating a stronger, more inclusive movement for the future.

The program includes panel discussions featuring experts from across the ideological spectrum, including professors, rabbis, students, corporate leaders, and many more. Featured speakers include Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris; Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of L’Oréal; Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer, Activist; Baratunde Thurston, Writer, Activist, Comedian; Tracee Ellis Ross, Actress, Producer, CEO; and Yair Lapid, Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Juju Chang, Co-Anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” will host.

Never Is Now, the world’s largest annual summit on antisemitism and hate, brought together 7,000 participants from 28 countries and more than 45 states in 2020.

