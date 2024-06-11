VIDEO – ISRAEL HEROIC GAZA HOSTAGE RESCUE

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 10, 2024 … New video from the Israeli police shows Israeli counter-terrorism officers facing gunfire as they rescue Israeli hostages held by Hamas in a family’s home in Gaza.

The surprise daytime raid reunited Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, with their families, sparking emotional scenes of celebration and relief in Israel.

For Jan’s family, the joy was tempered by grief following the death of his father on Saturday morning.