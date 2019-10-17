President Rivlin: “Morton Mandel Was A Mentsch”

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 17, 2019 … “The State of Israel and the Jewish People mourn the passing of a dear and beloved friend, a fine Jew who loved his people, Morton Mandel,” said Israeli President Rivlin.

“Mort said that the measure of success is not money or fame, but rather the ability to look at oneself in the mirror and see that the reflection is a good person, a ‘mentsch’. There is no doubt that Mort was a true mentsch, a man who built his successful businesses with his own two hands, but never forgot those he met along the way.”

“Mort loved Israel with his heart and soul and there are many institutions in our country that bear his name and will continue to do so, in the fields of research, education, science, society and economics. For over 50 years, the Mandel Israel Foundation that he established with his brothers Jack and Joseph has been developing new generations of leadership,m social and educatioal entrepreneurs from all parts of Israeli society – Jews and Arabs, religious, ultra-Orthodox and secular.”

“Mort had a well-known principle: ‘It’s all about who you hire.’ A good manager, he said, invests in building his team and looks for the best people. That principle led Mort not only in his business life, but also in his social investment.”

“I do not doubt that the seeds Mort Mandel planted and cultivated until his last day, for the State of Israel and the Jewish People, will continue to flower for generations to come.

Our condolences to the Mandel Family.

Thank you, Mort, dear friend.”