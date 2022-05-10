Jewish Law And Abortion

By Rabbi Randall J. Konigsburg



Connecticut — May 9, 2022 … Since all that anyone is talking about this week is the first draft of a Supreme Court decision about abortion rights in the United States, I take this opportunity to teach a bit on Jewish Law and how Judaism approaches this hot button, culture war issue.

Let me begin by saying that neither the Supreme Court nor any other court in this country should rule according to Jewish Law. Jewish Law is for Jews. I am speaking this day to Jews so we can know what our tradition has to say about abortion and maybe it will inform our understanding of American Law. I also note that as of this moment, nothing has changed in American Law relating to abortion. What found its way into the press was a first draft of an opinion of the Supreme Court about the status of the ruling that governs abortions in this country.



Jewish Law also starts its own deliberations on issues with a first draft, and many changes are

made throughout the process until other Rabbis can agree with a position. How significant is a

first draft? Actually, it is not all that important. Rabbis have made authors of first drafts go back

and start over again if they do not like what was done. If the first draft cannot be changed

enough, then alternative papers and dissents are written. A first draft is like the list of

ingredients in a recipe. There will be a lot of mixing, pouring, and baking before anything of use

will come out. The reason it is all kept secret is because we really do not want to know how the

sausage is made.



So, what does Jewish Law say about “Abortion” and “Privacy”? Neither word is mentioned in

the Torah. That does not mean that the Sages did not talk about either one. If the Torah does

not mention “abortion” and “privacy,” how is the law decided? What Torah states is that we

are required by God to be a holy people; that is the point of our Parsha this week. This means

we need to follow God’s laws. One of those laws is found in Exodus 21:22. There it talks about

two men fighting and, in the fight, a pregnant woman is pushed and miscarries the child. The

husband can determine how much the one who pushed should pay unless the mother is injured

in which case the usual damages must be paid. The point here is that the miscarried fetus is not

considered a life. If it were a life, then the miscarriage would be a capital crime, punishable by

death. But instead, it is considered an injury to the woman and the damage is assessed by the

woman’s husband. If there is any other injury to the woman, it is treated like any other injury

under the law, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, etc. Our basic legal document, the Torah, does not

mention everything it needs to cover. It is the job of rabbinic courts to apply the law to new

situations.



The Mishna codifies this status for the fetus saying, “if a woman’s labor becomes life

threatening, the fetus is dismembered in the womb and taken out limb by limb, for her life

comes before the life of the fetus. Once most of the child has emerged from the womb, it can

not be touched. For one life cannot be put aside for another.” We are not allowed to say one

life is more important than another life. Here we have the definition of life. According to the

Mishna, life begins at birth, not before. Before the child is born, the fetus is considered as just

another organ in the body of its mother.



Maimonides explains this further, inserting the laws of abortion into the laws of the rodef. The

rodef is someone who is chasing after you with an intent to kill. It is completely illegal to kill

another person unless they have been convicted of a capital crime. The one exception is the

rodef. If the rodef is armed and threatening, one can kill that person first, before he can kill you.

Rambam then compares the fetus to a rodef threatening the life of its mother. It is

permitted/required to kill the fetus to save the life of the mother. Again, once the head or most

of the body is born, it is now alive and, again, one life cannot be put aside for another.

It is interesting that the Rabbis push this idea further. If a fetus is a rodef, once the head is born, it is still a rodef.

The law about the rodef says it can still be killed; but here, the Rabbis will not tread.



Once the child is born, it is not the child who is threatening the life of the mother, it is

now a decree from heaven whether this woman will die; women die in childbirth for all kinds of

reasons. Once the child is born, it is no longer the source of the threat to the life of the mother.

What we still do not have is a definition of “threat to the mother.” Is her life in danger? Is her

health in danger? How do we know when a fetus becomes a rodef?

How do we know when the fetus is endangering its mother?

It is only in the modern world where we understand more about medicine and the stages of childbirth that we can begin to focus more on the question of the meaning of “threat to the mother.”



We have an opinion from the modern period from a rabbi who is asked the question, “can an

adulterous married woman (who is pregnant) be allowed to abort the child?” This rabbi, in his

“She’elat Ya’vetz,” permits the abortion. He says, “And even in the case of a legitimate fetus

there is reason to be lenient if there is a great need. As long as the fetus has not begun to

emerge, even if the mother’s life is not in jeopardy, but only so as to save her from an evil

associated with it that would cause her great pain.”



Another rabbi responding to this opinion comments on this ruling by adding: “This is because of

the mother’s need to save her from embarrassment and disgrace when the child is born, for all

of her days. … For there is no need, nor physical and spiritual pain, greater for a mother who

has done teshuva than her illegitimate child who will be living reproof constantly. It is simple

and clear that if we permit abortion for this reason, then we should permit it in the case of a

married woman who is raped, for the child would be illegitimate when conceived by rape.

Therefore, it seems that if there is a valid concern that the child will be born deformed or in

constant pain, we should permit an abortion within 40 days of conception and, at the most, up

to three months and providing that the fetus is not moving.”



What has been decided here is that the “health” of the mother should include her physical

health, her mental health, and her emotional health. If the child will cause her embarrassment

throughout her life, or if it is deformed, or will be in constant pain, then it is permitted to abort.

I do want to add here, in none of these cases is there the idea of “abortion on demand.” The

Rabbis have far more respect for life, even potential life, to let abortion be the last chance for

birth control. The Rabbis could be very lenient about the health of the mother, but they did

understand that an unrestricted use of abortion would lead to a disrespect for human life.

What happens then, is that if there is a medical reason for an abortion, due to physical health

issues, mental health issues or emotional health issues, then an abortion is permitted. But no

human being can just remove a part of his or her body just because they do not like it.

Thus, this decision is a decision between a woman and her doctor. It is not a place where a rabbi

determines what is medically necessary.



To be sure, there are rabbis that disagree with these lenient positions. Some major Halachic

authorities forbid abortion in all cases. In their minds, this disrespect for a life that has been

given by God is just too great. These authorities remain a minority opinion. They represent,

however, how serious the decision to abort should be.



In the 1980’s, the chairman of the Law and Standards Committee of the Rabbinical Assembly,

Rabbi Kass Abelson wrote, “There is clear precedent in the tradition… to permit abortion of a

fetus to save a mother’s life, to safeguard her health or even for a very thin reason, such as to

spare her physical pain or mental anguish. Some … also consider the well-being of other

children, and the future of the fetus itself as reasons to permit abortion. All agree that there

must be a reason to justify the destruction of the potential person the fetus will become after

birth. Where there is reason to believe that the fetus may be defective … if the tests indicate

that the child will be born with major defects … It is permitted to abort the fetus.”

What we learn here is, as usual, Judaism takes a position that is not radical to either side of the

current debate. It is neither fully pro-life nor fully pro-choice. Abortion is permitted but not in

every case. A woman has the right to choose, but also must have a reason. But the most

important part of these rulings is that this is a medical decision relating to the health of the

mother and the fetus. There is extraordinary room for a woman and her doctor to decide what

is best in her case. Judaism is supportive, not judgmental, in dealing with this issue and with the

people involved. Abortion is not birth control, but neither is a pregnancy a burden that must be

carried every day of a woman’s life. I should also add that the Jewish community had and still

has a dedicated support network for women who choose to carry their fetus for its full term

and raise the child.



Our American health system still leaves far too many poor people behind. The inability of our

health care system to cover those who are financially unable to pay, this alone makes it difficult

for a woman to choose to have a child. Childbirth is, by definition, a threat to the life of a

pregnant woman. We should not force a woman to endanger her life without consulting her

and valuing her opinion. The right to control our bodies is not a right that is easily revoked. And

here I offer one personal reflection: I do find it interesting that the same people who said that

the government does not have a right to control their body and to make them wear a mask

during a pandemic, these same people also say that the government does have the right to tell

a woman what to do with her body and forbid her to have an abortion.



I teach this lesson not to suggest the Jewish law is superior to American law. They are separate

legal systems that start with different assumptions. I offer this example to show that there is

middle ground, there is a measured way to ensure that abortion is safe, legal, and still respects

women and the children they bear.

May God give us the wisdom to find the proper balance in life and in law as we say….

Amen and Shabbat Shalom