Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Meets with AIPAC Leaders, Addresses Iran

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — March 15, 2023 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this afternoon, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with the AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) Board of Directors.

At the beginning of his remarks, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the AIPAC directors for their activism and support for the State of Israel, and for strengthening the bond between Israel and the US. The Prime Minister said:

“Superpowers need alliances. So a small country like Israel definitely needs alliances.”

Regarding Iran, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel and the US, together with other countries, had to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and added that he was working to expand the circle of peace with additional Arab countries.

Participating in the Jerusalem meeting were Israel National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, AIPAC President Michael Tuchin, AIPAC Executive Director Howard Kohr, AIPAC-Israel Director Cameron Brown and members of the AIPAC Board of Directors.