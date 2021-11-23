Israel Stops Iran From Supplying Weapons To Terrorists In Judea, Samaria

Palestinian members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, take part in an anti-Israel parade in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — November 23, 2021 … Not a single day passes that Iran does not attempt to murder Jews in Israel.



Israel Defense Minister, Benny Gantz spoke today at the Security and Policy Conference held at Reichman University.

In a speech addressing the international community, Gantz discussed Iran’s operational tactics as well as its aspiration to become a hegemon capable of imposing its radical, terrorist ideology. During his speech, Gantz emphasized the important cooperation and alliance with the United States and members of the international community.

“The people of Israel are not a ‘wandering nation alone and Iran is not only a threat to Israel,” said Gantz.

“Iran aspires to become a regional hegemon and then a global one, exporting its radical ideology in which human rights are destroyed, members of the LGBTQ+ community are hung, women are oppressed, and resources are redirected to the regime. Their methodology is to take over unstable countries like Yemen, which ranks last in the ‘fragile countries” index, similarly to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Their plan is clear – ‘first we take Damascus, then we take Berlin’”.

Gantz revealed two major bases in the Chabahar region and on the island of Qashm in southern Iran, used to carry out marritime attacks, and storing Shahed type UAVs.

Minister Gantz added: “Iran is also operating outside the region, transferring oil and weapons to Venezuela, operating its Quds Forces in South America and trying to infiltrate its influence into Afghanistan. Iranian terrorism is exported under the directive of Khamenei and the regime’s top leaders. One of their key tools is UAVs – a precise weapon that can reach strategic targets within thousands of kilometers. As such, this capability is already endangering Sunni countries, international forces in the Middle East and countries in Europe and Africa.”

Gantz revealed that: “In February 2018, Iran launched a Shahed m141 type UAV from T4 airport in Syria, which carried TNT explosives. The UAV was intercepted near Beit She’an, Israel and its destination was, according to Israeli INTEL assessments, terror operatives in Judea and Samaria. Iran not only uses UAVs to attack, but also to deliver weapons to its proxies.”

Referring to the international community, Gantz said: “In facing the Iranian threat, the world has many tools it may employ, and it must add a ‘Plan B’ to the diplomatic option. We will continue to work in full cooperation with our American friends and with additional countries. The international community has the tools as well as an interest in stopping Iran, which harms the global economy, foreign policy, security and moral values.”

Gantz concluded: “There is no doubt that a diplomatic solution is preferable, but alongside it, the use of force should be on the table – since it is the continuation of diplomacy by other means. Sometimes the use and demonstration of force can prevent the need for an even stronger use of force. I thank our American friends for the sanctions and actions taken recently in this regard, in order to reach our common goal.”