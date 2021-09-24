Democrats Cut $1 Billion for Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System, Then Reverses Decision

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Washington — September 23, 2021 … U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) and other anti-semites forced House Democratic leadership Tuesday to cut $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome self-defense system from a short-term government funding bill.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts terror rockets from Gaza and Lebanon targeting both Jewish and Arab civilians in Israel. The Iran backed Hamas terror organization and other Jihadist groups have launched more than 4,300 rockets from the Gaza Strip since May.

Over 90 percent of the missiles fired at populated areas within Israel were downed by Iron Dome.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday then reversed their initial decision and easily approved a bill to provide funding for Israel’s Iron Dome after it was removed from a separate bill to prevent a government shutdown and suspend the nation’s borrowing limit. The $1 billion in funding allocated for Israel’s aerial defense system had initially been included in the must-pass legislation that the House considered earlier in the week, but the provision was removed from the final version to appease a group of progressives who said they would sink the legislation unless that funding was struck from it.

These people voted to murder Jews and Arabs in Israel: Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; André Carson, D-Ind.; Marie Newman, D-Ill., Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.; Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.; and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

It’s time for Israel to reconsider the military aid that it receives from the United States, said Michael Oren, Israel’s ambassador in Washington during the Obama administration. Oren made his comments on Wednesday, after “progressive” members of the US Congress succeeded in removing Iron Dome funding from a government spending bill.

“I think it’s very important that we begin a process of rethinking and restructuring our aid from the United States, the way the US aids us militarily,” he said.

“It does call for soul-searching and serious long-term strategic thinking.”

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said this evening:

“Thank you to the members of the US House of Representatives, Democrats and Republicans alike, for the overwhelming support for Israel and for the commitment to its security.

Whoever tries to challenge this support received an unequivocal answer today.

The people of Israel thank the American people and their representatives for their steadfast friendship.”

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s responded following approval by the U.S. House of Representatives of a bill submitted to secure funding for the replenishment of the Iron Dome:

“On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment, I would like to thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Chairwoman of Appropriations Rosa DeLauro, Ranking Member of Appropriations Kay Granger and members of the US House of Representatives for demonstrating their commitment to Israel’s security and for backing the replenishment of interceptors for the Iron Dome Missile defense system.

US support for our missile defense system on a bipartisan basis is critical for Israel’s defense against rocket attacks conducted by terrorist groups such as Hamas in Gaza – but not only. Israel’s borders are surrounded by malign actors and terrorist groups who seek to harm our civilians and destroy the only Jewish State.

We saw this clearly in May 2021 when terrorist group Hamas launched over 4000 missiles at schools, hospitals, homes – Israeli population centers- and Iron Dome shot them down. The Iron Dome is a system designed to protect and save lives.

I thank the US government for recognizing the threats to civilian lives and for its steadfast support for the security of the State of Israel.”



