Israel Parade in New York, World’s Largest Jewish Event, On Sunday, June 2

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

New York, NY — June 1, 2019 … Governor Andrew Cuomo; Mayor Bill de Blasio; New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli; New York Attorney General Letitia James; New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer; City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Members of the City Council; U.S. Representatives, Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, Tom Souzzi, and Elliot Engel; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez; Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark; Consul General of Israel in New York Amb. Dani Dayan; Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon; and other local and international officials are expected to join 40,000 marchers at the 2019 Celebrate Israel Parade.

The Parade kicks off on Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, from 57 Street to 74 Street.

Grand Marshal Edward A. Mermelstein and Honorary Grand Marshals, including Ted Comet, Founder of the Celebrate Israel Parade; Siggy Flicker, Author and TV Personality; Liel Leibovitz and Stephanie Butnick, Co-Hosts of the Unorthodox podcast; Sid Rosenberg,Co-Host of Bernie & Sid in the Morning; and Elizabeth Savetsky, Founder of Excessories Expert,will march in the parade.

Performers at this year’s parade include Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, DJ Itay Galo, The Moshav Band, Barynya Entertainment, Holocaust Survivor Band, Matt Weiss aka Matt Dubb, Young Gravy, Omri Anghel, Kosha Dillz,SOULFARM, and Milk & Honeys.

This year’s creative theme for marching groups and floats is “Only in Israel” from the renowned Hebrew song Rak B’Yisrael.

DATE: Sunday, June 2, 2019

TIME: Parade – 11am – 4pm

WHERE: Parade Route – Fifth Avenue, from 57th St. to 74th St.

Tomorrow’s @CelebrateIsrael Parade in New York is our answer to Iran’s show of hatred against the State of Israel. In the face of this continued wave of anti-Semitism, we will demonstrate our strength and unity with UN ambassadors. Join us tomorrow at 1:00pm! #StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/IQVDd6ByfH— Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) June 1, 2019

5th Avenue CLOSED to vehicles & bicycles TOMORROW, Sunday, June 2nd from East 55th Street to East 79th Street & some side streets, starting at approximately 10:30am for the #CelebrateIsrael Parade 🇮🇱.#TogetherOnFifth #UpperEastSide #UES pic.twitter.com/zs0LpOYmFN— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) June 1, 2019

For the latest information on the 55th Annual Parade, please visit the Parade website at celebrateisraelny.org, follow on Twitter, @celebrateisrael, using #TogetherOnFifth, visit the Facebook page, Celebrate Israel Parade and subscribe to the YouTube Channel: youtube.com/celebrateisraelny.

The parade will be livestreamed from 12 pm to 3 pm on celebrateisraelny.org.

We thank IsraelPR.com for much of the above content.