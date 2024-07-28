Netanyahu: Israel Will Not Ignore Hezbollah’s Murderous Attack on Children

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — July 27, 2024 … Following today’s tragic Hezbollah rocket attack – a massacre of 12 young Druze children playing on a tranquil soccer field in the Golan Heights, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following an assessment of the situation with the heads of the security establishment made the following statement:

“Citizens of Israel, citizens of every free democracy, like you, I was shocked to see the horrific photos in the wake of Hezbollah’s murderous terror attack in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Among those who were murdered are young children who were playing soccer, and others. All of our hearts are broken over these sights.

We embrace the families and the entire Druze community in its difficult hour, which is also our difficult hour.”

Netanyahu spoke earlier today with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif and expressed his deep outrage over the murder of innocent people and children by Hezbollah.

The Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire people of Israel to the families of those who were murdered and to the entire Druze community.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will not overlook this murderous attack and that Hezbollah will pay a very heavy price which it has not paid up to now.

Netanyahu added: “Since I was updated about the massacre, I have been holding continuous security consultations and I have directed that our return to Israel be brought forward. As soon as I arrive, I will immediately convene the Security Cabinet.

I can say that the State of Israel will not let this pass in silence. We will not overlook the intentional, barbaric murder of children.”

IDF Chief of Staff Halevi speaks with members of the Druze community after a deadly Hezbollah

rocket attack on the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams

In the immediate aftermath of the massacre, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was briefed by top military and security officials on Israel’s options “for action against Hezbollah.”

The security meeting was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea.

The massacre was the single deadliest Hezbollah terror attack since the fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border began on October 8, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening. All the victims were aged between 10 and 20 years old.