Israel Holds Security Assessment in the South

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 30, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is currently holding a security assessment in the south. Among the issues being discussed are the fighting in the Gaza Strip, with emphasis on the fighting in Rafah, as well as the continuation of military pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization to release the hostages.

The Israel Defense Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Head of IDF Southern Command, the Head of IDF Intelligence, the Head of IDF Operations, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Head of the Air Force, the Head of IDF Ground Forces and additional senior IDF commanders are participating in the discussion.

“I send condolences to the dear families of our heroic fighters who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip and in Judea and Samaria in the past week,” said Netanyahu. “We embrace the bereaved families in their most difficult hour. We are committed to the testament of the fallen – to continue to absolute victory over Hamas.

I am closely monitoring the pace of the progress in the fighting and our plans for completing the objectives of this war against terrorism.

Our forces are operating in Rafah, Shejaiya, everywhere in the Gaza Strip. Dozens of Hamas terrorists are being eliminated every day. This is a difficult fight that is being waged above ground, sometimes in hand-to-hand combat, and below ground as well.

We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north.”

Israeli Air Force strikes Iran backed Hezbollah positions after constant rocket attacks.

Netanyahu added: “To whoever doubts the achieving of these goals, I reiterate: There is no substitute for victory. We will not end the war until we achieve all of these goals.

Regarding the sacred mission of freeing our hostages: There is no change in Israel’s position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed. Today, everyone knows a simple truth: Hamas is the only obstacle to the release of our hostages. With the combination of diplomatic and military pressure, the latter first and foremost, we will return them all – all 120 hostages, the living and the deceased.

Ministers of the Israel Government, read the weekly Torah portion of Shelach. Against those who sought to weaken Israel, Joshua and Caleb were adamant on the determination of the people and the necessity of victory. They said (Numbers 13:30): ‘We should go up at once for we are well able to overcome it’ and (Numbers 14:7) ‘It is an exceeding good land.’

I say: Our land is exceeding good. Our citizens are exceeding good. Our fighters are exceeding good. With their strength and heroism, we will overcome our enemies.

With G-d’s help, together we will fight and together we will win.”