Israel Revokes GPO Press Cards for Al Jazeera

Tamer Al-Mishal a reporter for Al Jazeera in Gaza was vital to Hamas in getting its message out.

Jerusalem, Israel — September 12, 2024 … The Israel Government Press Office is revoking the GPO cards of Al Jazeera journalists working in Israel, following the unanimous government decision in May to shut down the channel in Israel and prohibit its broadcasts.

Israel has accused Al Jazeera of bias in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, and the military has accused the Qatari-owned broadcaster’s journalists of being “terrorist agents” affiliated with Hamas in Gaza of incitement against Jews in its media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. The IDF has accused the Qatari-owned broadcaster’s journalists of being “terrorist agents” affiliated with Hamas in Gaza.

GPO Director Nitzan Chen: “This is a media outlet that disseminates false content, which includes incitement against Israelis and Jews and constitutes a threat to IDF soldiers. Therefore, the use of GPO cards in the course of the journalists’ work could in itself jeopardize state security at this time of military emergency.”

The revocation of GPO cards will be subject to a hearing and will include Al Jazeera journalists and broadcasters in Hebrew and Arabic, but will not include the channel’s producers and photographers. The revocation will be valid for as long as the Knesset legislation and the temporary order are in force.

Al Jazeera was so favorable to Hamas, and so compliant with Hamas’ demands, that they had added more reporters in Gaza until late August, so that they too could have been part of the Hamas celebrations.

Journalists in Israel are not required to have a Government Press Office card, but it is difficult to access parliament, government ministries and secure areas without one.

The Israeli directive will apply to four full-time Al Jazeera journalists who are either Israeli citizens or Palestinian residents. The remainder of Al Jazeera’s staff in the country — including video producers and photographers — will be able to keep their credentials because the government considers they are not actively producing content.