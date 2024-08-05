Israel: All Military Options Are Open If Iran Plans Attacks, US / UK Prepared For Massive Strike Against Iran

The democratic nations of the world looked on, did nothing as Jews walked into the gas chambers of Auschwitz. Many of these same nations look on again as Iran fires rockets at Jews – and do nothing!

Four U.S. Aircraft Carrier Groups Off the Coasts of Iran, Yemen, Lebanon.

Over 7,000 Marines Deployed. Jordan Confronts Iran Stating Iran Cannot Use Its Airspace.

Hezbollah Evacuates Its Terror Bases In Lebanon.

NATO Style “Abraham Alliance” With US, UK, France Coordinated To Defend Israel From Iran and Its Proxies. Nine UNRWA staff to be fired for role in October 7 Hamas Massacre on Israel

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

UPDATED August 5, 2024

Jerusalem, Israel — August 4, 2024 … As Iranian backed Hezbollah rockets continue to target Jewish, Druze and Christian civilians in Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu made the following comments:

“Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, including the return home of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased.

Iran and its Jihadist minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism. We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena – near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price.”

Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant recently spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“The unprecedented security cooperation between Israel and the United States against Iran and its proxies, is critical to regional security and stability. We are determined to defend the citizens of Israel and this includes achieving an agreement. Israel is committed to achieving an agreement for the return of hostages.”

Israel President Isaac Herzog made the following comments:

“The world cannot turn a blind eye as our enemies attack us repeatedly with hate-filled terrorism, targeting innocent Israeli civilians whose only “crime” is being Jewish and wishing to live as a free people in their own land.

I send my support to the IDF and security forces in their struggle to eradicate the threat of terror – wherever it rears its ugly head. Israel will not give up, we will not falter in our determination. We will continue to believe in the justness of our cause and work tirelessly to defend our people.”

Iranian and Hezbollah leaders have vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hezbollah’s top terrorist military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas terror leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The U.S. general in charge of American forces in the Middle East, Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in the region on Saturday as preparations continue for a possible attack against Israel from Iran.

Kurilla is expected to use the trip to mobilize the same international and regional coalition that defended Israel against an attack from Iran on Apr. 13, a U.S. official said.

Iran has dismissed American and Arab attempts to moderate its reaction to the killing of Hamas’s top terror leader in Tehran. Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate, with Iran informing Arab diplomats that it is unconcerned if the response leads to war.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, visited Tehran today to discuss methods to reduce tensions. Jordan took part in intercepting UAVs aimed at Israel during Iran’s attack in April and suggested it will take similar actions if necessary. “Anyone who wants to violate our skies, we will face that,” Safadi stated last week. “Jordan will not be a battlefield.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated: “As the President and the Secretary have made clear, the United States will ensure one way or another that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran’s domestically built centrifuges are displayed in an exhibition of the country’s nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Iran can now produce the necessary fissile material for an atomic bomb in as little as a week or two, but has yet to take steps to assemble a weapon.

Israel would consider launching a preemptive strike to deter Iran and destroy its nuclear facilities if it uncovered airtight evidence that Tehran was preparing to mount an attack.

One Israeli security source wanted to remind Iran that Israel may have nuclear weapons while Iran does not and will never have such capabilities.



“Iran, which just openly stated that they want to murder Jewish and Christian civilians in Israel, would use nuclear weapons against us. We will not say Israel will not be the first to use such weapons, nor would Israel wait to respond. We say: ‘Never Again‘ and we mean it.”